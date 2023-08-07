Heilind Electronics introduces Hirose 1 mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, is now featuring the Hirose KW30 Series 1 mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector.

The HIROSE SignalBee KW30 Series 1 mm Pitch Wire-to-Board Connector is designed to meet the evolving needs of the market. With a 1 mm pitch (2 pos. is 2 mm pitch) and a single row configuration, this connector provides a compact and reliable solution for a wide range of applications. The center lock type and interface options of straight or right angle further enhance its versatility.

One of the key advantages of the Hirose SignalBee KW30 Series is its compatibility with different wire sizes. With a range of 28-32 AWG, this connector provides design flexibility for designers and engineers. Additionally, the gold-plated contacts ensure excellent conductivity and durability, making it suitable for applications that require high reliability.

The Hirose SignalBee KW30 Series has undergone rigorous testing to ensure its performance under challenging conditions. It successfully clears a 2000 Hz vibration test, making the KW30 a suitable choice for applications that require stability and reliability in high-vibration environments.

The KW30 series is designed for medical electronics, industrial and manufacturing equipment, computer/datacom/telecommunications, banking and office systems, and consumer electronics.

