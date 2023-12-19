Koford Engineering introduces a new line of hollow shaft motors

Koford Engineering introduces a new line of .400-in. bore hollow shaft motors with up to 21,336 rpm, 92% peak efficiency, and up to 1,066-watt continuous power with heat sinking. The motor is 2.36-in. diameter x 3.07 long with a .500-in. OD shaft and weighs 2.2 lb. It is available either with hall sensors or sensorless. The operating temperature range is -73° C to 149° C. The motor has a hardened and precision ground stainless shaft and uses Teflon-insulated 200° C rated lead wires. The operating voltage is 24 Vdc. Matching hall and sensorless drives with speed pot or 0-5v control inputs are also available.

Product information can be found at www.koford.com.