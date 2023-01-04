Most-read Design World articles of 2022

As we ring in the new year, the Design World staff would like to present our most-read articles of 2022.

Blogs and online forums catering to engineers often mention all kinds of free packages and services aimed at circuit designers. Trouble is, a lot of these free resources are mainly useful for students and hobbyists. They lack the facilities that would make them valuable for engineers designing or analyzing circuits going into manufactured products. To help find the most useful packages from amongst the sea of online debris, we surveyed the field of free circuit simulators mentioned in posts and forums. We came up with 30 packages and online apps that seemed to offer benefits of use in actual circuit work. Read more >>

With real-world hazards from fires and floods to cyber attacks on the rise, and more than just production at risk, it’s more important than ever for industrial manufacturers to implement smarter workflows, protect assets and secure a backup plan. Adopting a proper source control solution for PLC programming is perhaps the easiest first step, as it enhances visibility, traceability and recoverability, ensuring teams can quickly identify, access and implement the last working version of code. Read more >>

Recirculating slide guides excel in three areas: applications needing longer strokes, designs with space constraints and configurations where cost is a primary concern. Because of the unique design, travels are only limited by the maximum rail length of each profile size. Read more >>

Winning entries in the 2022 LEAP (Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program) Awards were announced by WTWH Media today in 14 categories. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 14 engineering and academic professionals. Read more >>

For many decades engineers have turned to the flexible disc pack coupling for applications requiring maximum reliability and uptime, minimizing wear on adjacent equipment, and eliminating the need for lubrication or maintenance of the coupling itself. Before disc couplings were invented, flexible couplings nearly always included gear teeth that required periodic lubrication, or rubber and plastic parts that degraded over time and required replacement. Read more >>

Here in our 16th annual issue on Leadership in Engineering, we announce the winners in the Leadership Awards Program that we have been promoting throughout the year. The Design World User Community has cast votes and we are pleased to celebrate the winners in this special section of “Leadership in Engineering.” Congratulations to all who participated! Read more >>