WATCONNECT control panels maximize process uptime with a small footprint

Watlow introduces its new large and extra-large WATCONNECT control panels, which are suitable for large-scale applications and are designed to maximize reliability, accessibility, and safety.

Uptime is critical for larger operations and having a system down for maintenance is costly, especially if there are multiple downstream applications affected. The advanced thermal design ensures the new WATCONNECT panels are highly reliable. The design includes solid copper internal power interconnects for less expansion and contraction and provides environmental and field connection health monitoring for identifying issues before shutdown.

Control panels need to be easy to install and safe to troubleshoot if a problem arises. The large and extra-large WATCONNECT panels feature a smaller panel door that provides access to 90% of the system while shielding the user from high-voltage components. The easy-to-access control compartment allows for panel troubleshooting without process shutdown.

Although these new panels are designed for large-scale applications, the panels use 50% less control room space compared to competitive panels, which is suitable considering the amount of available space is often limited.

Additionally, Watlow is offering an optional Data Insights Package on the large and extra-large panels allowing for remote review and analysis of the data collected by a data scientist and thermal system expert. It also includes a comprehensive quarterly system report and engineer-to-engineer collaborative touchpoints for system analysis.

“We are excited about our new WATCONNECT offering,” said Jeff Diestelmeier, vice president and general manager of the energy and environmental technologies business unit. “The panels include Watlow’s high-quality thermal components that are designed to work together to solve our customers’ demanding thermal applications.”

