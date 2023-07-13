Danfoss Power Solutions expands PVG portfolio with new PVG 48 proportional valve

Danfoss Power Solutions has extended its PVG valve portfolio with the addition of PVG 48, a pre-compensated proportional control valve for mobile machinery. Designed for applications requiring flow rates of up to 180 liters per minute (47.6 gallons per minute), PVG 48 provides customers with a right-sized option between the existing PVG 32 and PVG 128 valves. It greatly expands the range of medium-flow capabilities for original equipment manufacturers and distributors globally.

The PVG 48 valve is designed to easily integrate with the existing line of Danfoss Power Solutions’ high-performance proportional valves, including PVG 256, PVG 128, PVG 32, and PVG 16. The modularity of the PVG portfolio enables five-valve sizes to be stacked together. This allows hydraulic flow from high to low within the same valve stack, enabling precise and repeatable control and optimizing productivity for customers.

PVG 48 maximizes the power density of the PVG 32 interface. Its compact design also saves space and reduces weight while maximizing performance. The new PVG 48 modules also offer a range of inlets, including PVPM 48 mid-inlet and PVSI 48 with P&T end plates, which can accommodate the higher pump flow required. The complete PLUS+1 compliant actuator portfolio, as well as most PVG 32 accessories, can be applied to PVG 48, enabling seamless integration with the pre-compensated valve family.

PVG 48 is designed for use on all typical PVG applications and has already been successfully applied in agriculture, material handling, and construction machinery, with customers in production. The valve is suitable for machines such as wheel loaders, aerial lifts, and cranes, where flow and controllability are essential.

“We designed the PVG 48 valve to have the same high performance and quality as the rest of our PVG proportional valves. By maintaining the design concept, an engineer can add this section to an existing application. The ability to do this without requiring a complete redesign ensures OEMs can easily optimize their machine using the entire PVG valve range. This helps by saving space and reducing weight and costs, which we know are critical factors for our customers,” said Knud Meldgaard Jensen, global product portfolio manager for Spool Valve Solutions, Danfoss Power Solutions.

To learn more about PVG 48, visit the PVG proportional valves webpage.